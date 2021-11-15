TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTI. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

FTI stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

