Tekla Healthcare Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years.
HQH traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $25.24. 92,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,236. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $28.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
