Tekla Healthcare Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years.

HQH traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $25.24. 92,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,236. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $28.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,077,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.89% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $79,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

