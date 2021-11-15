Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 553.0% from the October 14th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:HQL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. 89,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,587. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
About Tekla Life Sciences Investors
Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.
