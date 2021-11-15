Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 553.0% from the October 14th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:HQL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. 89,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,587. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter worth $243,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 276.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter valued at $270,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

