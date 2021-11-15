Tekla Life Sciences Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HQL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.54. 33,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.