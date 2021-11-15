Telos (TLOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $216.95 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Telos has a total market capitalization of $216.95 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

