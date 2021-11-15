Teloscoin Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 63% higher against the US dollar. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $8,573.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00146353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.20 or 0.00491400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00017491 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00074246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

