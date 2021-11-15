Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.79) Per Share

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tempest Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.79) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.44). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($13.66) EPS.

TPST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempest Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

