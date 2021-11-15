Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stake Increased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,913 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International accounts for 1.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Tempur Sealy International worth $21,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.61. 4,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

