Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.58. 175,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,316,043. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,169,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.