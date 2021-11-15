Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $172.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teradyne traded as high as $149.97 and last traded at $149.11, with a volume of 11148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.19.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 758,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after buying an additional 114,005 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

