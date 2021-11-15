Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Ternium alerts:

NYSE:TX opened at $41.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ternium has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 12.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth $47,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.