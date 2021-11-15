Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Texas Roadhouse has decreased its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 545,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,563. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.