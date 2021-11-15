The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Increased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 753.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,762 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

NYSE:BK opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

