The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Bidvest Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.8047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

