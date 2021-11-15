The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Bidvest Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.8047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.