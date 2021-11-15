The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Shares Up 1%

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,226 ($16.02) and last traded at GBX 1,226 ($16.02). 53,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 100,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,214 ($15.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,226.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,292.65.

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.