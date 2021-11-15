The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $220.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.31. Boeing has a 12-month low of $178.71 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

