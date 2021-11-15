The ChampCoin (TCC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. One The ChampCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. The ChampCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $360,559.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The ChampCoin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.32 or 0.00430223 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001091 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $705.77 or 0.01157509 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About The ChampCoin

TCC is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The official website for The ChampCoin is tccworld.org . The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

The ChampCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The ChampCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The ChampCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The ChampCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

