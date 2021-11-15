The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,239 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Clorox worth $19,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $166.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.29. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

