The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Tops $0.0238 on Top Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.30 or 0.00234371 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000959 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

