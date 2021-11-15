The Graph (GRT) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last week, The Graph has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and $152.37 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00219234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00086499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

