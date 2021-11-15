The Graph Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $4.55 billion and approximately $215.12 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

