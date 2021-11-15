The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,237.60 ($16.17) and last traded at GBX 1,234 ($16.12). Approximately 75,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 106,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,224 ($15.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,271.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,268.63. The stock has a market cap of £921.82 million and a PE ratio of 2.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Carter purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85) per share, for a total transaction of £30,325 ($39,619.81).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

