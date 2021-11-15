The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after buying an additional 574,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.06.

Shares of HD opened at $373.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

