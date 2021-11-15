The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 31.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after buying an additional 1,473,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth $51,766,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KR opened at $42.43 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. Northcoast Research raised their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

