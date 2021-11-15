The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $79.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Liberty SiriusXM Group traded as high as $55.81 and last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

