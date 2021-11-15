The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $63,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of PG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 72,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,639. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,815 shares of company stock valued at $54,834,650. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

