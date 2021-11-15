The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Position Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1,665.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $176.89 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $139.20 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

