The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lowered by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock worth $5,175,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

NYSE SHW opened at $331.40 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $331.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

