The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo Sells 12,683 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $503,768.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Scalzo sold 23,728 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,205.12.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Joseph Scalzo sold 52,300 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $2,078,925.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $3,523,223.46.

On Monday, October 11th, Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $583,380.48.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joseph Scalzo sold 14,448 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $528,941.28.

On Friday, September 17th, Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68.

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.75. 394,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,703. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 71,427 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

