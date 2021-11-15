The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.15.

Walt Disney stock opened at $159.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $290.72 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

