THEKEY Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.39 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. THEKEY has a market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $523,085.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000503 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2,668.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.