THORChain (RUNE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73.53 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and $73.53 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $12.20 or 0.00019095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00070522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00073548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00094884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,023.68 or 1.00217283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,543.86 or 0.07112578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

