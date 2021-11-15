Thore Cash (TCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $30,214.44

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $30,214.44 and approximately $194,993.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00411916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

