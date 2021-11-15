Thorstarter Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 39% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $33.24 million and $16.50 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00068693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00094929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,282.38 or 0.99706042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.92 or 0.07028487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars.

