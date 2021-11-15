Thorstarter Price Up 33.2% Over Last 7 Days (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $39.29 million and $19.75 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00071473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00073024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00094842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.36 or 0.07135857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,854.41 or 0.99976920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thorstarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

