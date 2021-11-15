ThreeFold (TFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $22,784.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00069041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00075300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00147256 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00072131 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars.

