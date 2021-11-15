Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,878 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of American Financial Group worth $16,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,402,000 after buying an additional 91,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,139,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,373,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,432. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $139.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.04. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.