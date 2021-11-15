Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.25 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.33% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $15,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 28,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $279.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.81 and a 52 week high of $284.36. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.00 and a 200-day moving average of $218.12.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,457. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

