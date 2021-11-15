Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $16.28 Million Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,256 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of GoodRx worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 694,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx stock opened at $41.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.76, a PEG ratio of 34.09 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $6,045,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $5,467,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 1,135,886 shares worth $48,935,998. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.21.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

