Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $17 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,386 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.55% of NorthWestern worth $16,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,963 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NorthWestern by 104,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

