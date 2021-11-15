Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,693 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.66% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $17,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCMD. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $585.57 million, a P/E ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

