Throne (THN) Price Tops $2.45 on Exchanges

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Throne has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. Throne has a market cap of $667,934.74 and $1.22 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $2.45 or 0.00003832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00070613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00073308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00094871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,235.99 or 1.00478978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,536.73 or 0.07096428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

