Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 155.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,291 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Thryv worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRY opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $9,217,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amer Akhtar acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,406,509 shares of company stock valued at $43,428,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THRY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

