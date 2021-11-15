thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €14.25 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €14.25 ($16.76) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.11 ($14.24).

Shares of FRA:TKA traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during trading on Monday, hitting €9.24 ($10.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,424,669 shares. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.09.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

