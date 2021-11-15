Tidal Finance Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 29% lower against the dollar. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $425,274.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00218807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00086526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.