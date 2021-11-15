Time New Bank Market Capitalization Achieves $10.35 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $368,109.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00051418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00221503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00086899 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

