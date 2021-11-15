Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,136 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TR. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TR opened at $31.92 on Monday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

