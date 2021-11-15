Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,136 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.38% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TR. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 67.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TR stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of -0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

