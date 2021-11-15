Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the October 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 246,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000.

NYSE TPZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

