TouchCon (TOC) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $61,212.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.94 or 0.00433563 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.86 or 0.01145398 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000064 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

